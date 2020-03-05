Hathaway downs Lacassine to reach Class B title game for first time since 2011

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Hathaway used a big second quarter en route to a 65-55 win over Lacassine in the Class B semifinals Wednesday at Burton Coliseum. The Lady Hornets outscored the Lady Cardinals 21-14 in the second to build a nine-point halftime lead.
“We did not come out scared, but we did come out nervous by the missed layups back-to-back-to-back. But overall, we knew we had to come in and be super aggressive and I will say that we were very aggressive and we did not play scared," admitted Hathaway coach Courtnee Young. "Those were two the big keys that had to happen for us to win and we won because they didn’t play scared.”
The semifinal game was the rubber match for the district rivals as each school won the regular-season meeting at home.
Hathaway went on an 11-0 run in the second half to build its lead it’d never lose. The Hornets forced 24 turnovers and scored 28 points off them. Hathaway Senior Kenedei Beard led all scorers with 18 points. She went 5-5 from three-point territory in the win. Brea Baca-White and Chloey Guidry each scored in double-figures as well.
Lacassine was led by Sydnie Cooley and Vanessa Duhe as both player posted double-doubles in the loss. Krissy Broxton and Haylie Hoffpauir scored in double-figures.
The Lady Hornets now advance to the Class B title game to face No. 1 seed Fairview in a re-match of the 2011 title game. Hathaway head coach Courtnee (Hollins) Young played high school basketball at Fairview under current coach Kyle Jinks, winning Louisiana Miss Basketball in 2005.
