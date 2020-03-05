FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool and dry for the next few days

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - What a difference 24 hours makes! Yesterday it was warm and muggy and now it feels more like an early March day is supposed to!
Tonight will be cool with temperatures dropping into the 40s in most areas except right along the coast. The wind will likely remain in the 5 to 15 mph range too.
Friday and Saturday will be sunny and nice with highs in the mid to upper 60s and no rain. Sunday will see a warming trend beginning late in the day with highs up to near 70 degrees. Lows will be coldest Saturday morning with temperatures ranging from the mid 30s north of I-10 to the mid 40s at the coast. Some areas north of I-10 could see frost Saturday morning too.
We will return to the cloudy pattern beginning Monday and we will see scattered showers both Monday and Tuesday; the chance of rain will be 30%. Temperatures will be above normal with lows in the 60s and highs in the low 70s.
Wednesday and Thursday will see the rain chance drop to 20%; lows will be in the 60s and highs in the mid 70s.
The next cold front will arrive next Friday with scattered showers likely.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
