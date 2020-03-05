FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cloudy start, but a few peaks of sunshine late

As you head off to work and school go ahead and take a jacket with you as we see cool temperatures coupled with gusty winds out of the north making it feel even cooler out there. As we go into your Thursday the clouds will slowly break apart and the temperatures will actually warm nicely as we see highs topping off in the middle to upper 60′s, the one thing is though sunshine will be limited until the afternoon hours as the clouds hang tough through most of the morning. The other thing you’ll notice is the winds out of the north which will be breezy for the majority of the day with winds sustained around 10-15 mph with gust higher around 25-30 at times. So definitely make sure to keep the jacket handy as the wind will make it feel cooler out there. Going into the evening and overnight skies will continue to clear coupled with the winds subsiding will allow for temperatures to drop pretty quickly after sunset. We can expect to wake up to temperatures in the middle to upper 40′s for lows as we head out the door on Friday.