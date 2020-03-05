FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cloudy start, but a few peaks of sunshine late

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Off to a cloudy start to the day with even a few areas of light rain and drizzle as we continue to see the system moving off towards the east. Temperatures are pretty close to average as we are in the lower to middle 50′s.
As you head off to work and school go ahead and take a jacket with you as we see cool temperatures coupled with gusty winds out of the north making it feel even cooler out there. As we go into your Thursday the clouds will slowly break apart and the temperatures will actually warm nicely as we see highs topping off in the middle to upper 60′s, the one thing is though sunshine will be limited until the afternoon hours as the clouds hang tough through most of the morning. The other thing you’ll notice is the winds out of the north which will be breezy for the majority of the day with winds sustained around 10-15 mph with gust higher around 25-30 at times. So definitely make sure to keep the jacket handy as the wind will make it feel cooler out there. Going into the evening and overnight skies will continue to clear coupled with the winds subsiding will allow for temperatures to drop pretty quickly after sunset. We can expect to wake up to temperatures in the middle to upper 40′s for lows as we head out the door on Friday.
Friday and into the weekend will be dominated by high pressure and while I expect there to be clouds remaining more sunshine will definitely be around and the threat of rain is extremely low, so any plans that you have will be just fine. Have the jacket or light coat as you head out the door on Friday, but the sunshine will help us to warm nicely as we move into the afternoon as we see highs once again in the middle to upper 60′s. A secondary front sweeps through the region as we head into Friday night and don’t worry this won’t bring the threat of rain, but will reinforce some of the cooler air as we see lows on Saturday morning in the upper 30′s to lower 40′s. Highs on Saturday will be just a few degrees cooler as well as we see highs in the lower to middle 60′s, but still very pleasant. Moisture does begin to return as we head into Sunday and that will mean a few more clouds around, but a few degrees warmer as well as we see highs near 70 for Sunday afternoon.
Into next week we get into a more unsettled pattern as we see rain chances returning as we head into Monday and lasting through Tuesday as we see a front pushing through the region. Temperatures though will be warm as we see highs in the lower to middle 70′s just about everyday next week. Lows will be warm as well as we look to stay in the lower 60′s. Rain chances go down a little after Tuesday, but the threat for a passing shower does remain each day and as we get closer we will get a better handle on the best chances of rain for each day. For now enjoy the nice weather and dry weekend ahead.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
