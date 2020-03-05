Cowgirls drop home finale to Nicholls

McNeese (5-23, 2-17 SLC) led 17-13 after the first quarter behind a 54.5 field goal shooting percent. Nicholls (13-16, 10-10 SLC) took a brief lead in the early minutes of the second quarter but a three-pointer by Shaela Gardner and a layup by Regan Bolton put the Cowgirls up 22-18 early in the period. McNeese led by as many as six points twice in the quarter, the last following a three-pointer by Bolton with 2:39 left. The Colonels scored the final six points and trailed 30-28 at the half.