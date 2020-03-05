Calcasieu Parish sets plan for coronavirus

"City of Lake Charles Administration is taking concerns of the spread of COVID-19, also known as Coronovirus, very seriously. We are working with our internal emergency planning team as well as the Calcasieu Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness and Homeland Security to ensure that the City of Lake Charles has a plan in place to actively prevent the spread of the virus. We are working to protect the health and safety of our employees by reminding them of proper hand-washing practices, providing sanitary work environments and working with Department Heads to maintain flexible sick leave policies that are in line with public health guidelines issued by the Louisiana Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control.”