Calcasieu Parish sets plan for coronavirus

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - There are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Louisiana, but state and local officials said they are monitoring the outbreak closely.
The Calcasieu Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness said they are making sure the Southwest Louisiana community is prepared.
This week, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the creation of Louisiana’s COVID-19 task force and local agencies are following the state’s effort.
“We get a daily report from the state about the activities of this task force as well as other information," director Dick Gremillion said. "If we were to have something in our region, we would form a task force like that.”
Gremillion said they are taking the spread of the virus very seriously.
“We plan to handle this just like we handle any other emergency," he said. "We’d call meetings, disseminate information; we would break up into our groups like firefighters, law enforcement and medical personnel, come back together and formulate a plan and move ahead.”
A plan that seems all too familiar.
“Over the last 15 years or so we’ve had threats from other so-called pandemic outbreaks," Gremillion said. "This is a new disease but the methodology for researching it, surveilling it and all of that is really the same.”
City Administrator John Cardone said in a statement:
"City of Lake Charles Administration is taking concerns of the spread of COVID-19, also known as Coronovirus, very seriously. We are working with our internal emergency planning team as well as the Calcasieu Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness and Homeland Security to ensure that the City of Lake Charles has a plan in place to actively prevent the spread of the virus. We are working to protect the health and safety of our employees by reminding them of proper hand-washing practices, providing sanitary work environments and working with Department Heads to maintain flexible sick leave policies that are in line with public health guidelines issued by the Louisiana Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control.”
Both Cardone and Gremillion recommend simple tactics to keep yourself safe.
“Some commonsense strategies like washing your hands, making sure that you stay away from sick people," Gremillion said.
