Calcasieu fires assistant district attorney in Joey Julian case

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office has fired a prosecutor following his handling of a continuance motion in a homicide case last month, officials confirm.
Jason Brown, who was prosecuting Joey Julian in the 2017 shooting death of Ernest Miller, brought a motion to continue a contempt hearing to Judge Ron Ware, but did not include that the defense was extremely opposed to any delay, according to court testimony.
The District Attorney’s Office suspended Brown on Saturday, Feb. 15.
In a court hearing the following week, on Feb. 18, Ware said he was “irate” to find that he had been misled. Ware reduced Julian’s bond to $20,000 on the charges of second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and theft of a motor vehicle.
Brown was fired on Feb. 24, District Attorney spokeswoman Patsy Dugas confirmed.
