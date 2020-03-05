Arkansas St., La.-Lafeyette meet in Sun Belt tourney

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Louisiana-Lafayette's Jalen Johnson has averaged 15.3 points and 6.6 rebounds while Cedric Russell has put up 14.2 points. For the Red Wolves, Marquis Eaton has averaged 13.5 points while Caleb Fields has put up 10.8 points.EFFICIENT EATON: Eaton has connected on 38.8 percent of the 121 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 14 over the last three games. He's also converted 80.8 percent of his foul shots this season.