VIDEO: Officers pursue dirt bike through streets of Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man was arrested on Tuesday after a pursuit of a dirt bike through neighborhoods around Kirkman Street.
Capt. Kevin Kirkum said Lake Charles Police attempted to stop a dirt bike on a traffic stop near Kirkman Street and 17th Street for not having any lights on.
Juan De La Cruz Rodriguez-Diaz, 24, failed to stop and went through several traffic controls at different intersections through neighborhoods around Kirkman Street before coming to a stop in a parking lot in the 2600 block of Kirkman Street, Kirkum said.
Rodriguez-Diaz was arrested for aggravated flight from an officer, illegal carrying of a concealed weapon and other traffic offenses.
