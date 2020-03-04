U.S. Army invests $26 million at Fort Polk

FORT POLK, La. (KPLC) - The U.S. Army will be investing $26,755,960 at Fort Polk for barracks renovations and critical infrastructure replacements, according to U.S. Representative Mike Johnson.
“This is a huge win for our soldiers at Fort Polk,” said Johnson. “They deserve top-of-the-line facilities for their sacrifices and service to this country, and I am grateful the Army decided to prioritize their infrastructure needs as such.”
The investment comes after Rep. Johnson testified before the House Appropriations Defense Subcommittee to request funding for infrastructure improvements at Fort Polk on April 12, 2019.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.