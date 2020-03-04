Top-seeded Fairview reaches Class B title game following 66-41 win over Florien

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Fairview Lady Panthers set their eyes on the Class B state championship before the season began and now the team is just a step away. The No. 1 seeded Lady Panthers rolled fifth-seeded Florien, 66-41 on Tuesday at Burton Coliseum.
“We’ve always made it to the semifinals and lost out, but this year we knew this was our year so we worked hard," admitted Fairview guard Rylee Jinks. "Coming into this game we knew they were going to be fast, but we were faster so we just put that mindset and ran the ball up the floor, played fast, and they weren’t able to keep up with us.”
The Lady Panthers proved they were the better team as they built a 25-7 lead after the first quarter en route to an 18 point advantage at the half.
Fairview had three players score in double digits as Laynee Jinks , Rylee Cloud and Rylee Jinks scored 16, 13 and 11 points respectively. Rylee Jinks also added 11 rebounds and was an assist away from a triple-double.
The Lady Panthers now get set to face either the two-seed in Hathaway or No. 6 Lacassine in the Class B title game on Friday.
“[It means a lot] To reach the goal that they set for themselves— for us as a team to win the state title. There are still three good teams left and the other two are pretty good, so we got to come out to play," admitted Fairview coach Kyle Jinks. "We’ve got to play defense, we’ve got to rebound and the rest will take care of itself.”
