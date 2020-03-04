Texas Fishing Report

SABINE LAKE: FAIR. Water stained, visibility 1-3 feet; 64 degrees. Fishing conditions unchanged from the last report. Trout fishing is generally slow because the wind and weather just won't give us much of a break. However, if you can catch the right day between cold fronts and rain, there are trout to catch. They are constantly moving, but when we find them, they are in the clearest water we can find. Best lures are Mirro Lure Lil Johns or Down South Lures on a 1/4-oz. jig. Corkies, Mirro Lure Catch 5, Mirrodine, or Borboleta suspending twitch baits are working as well. Redfish are a little easier to find than the trout right now. Mud shell flats adjacent to steeper shorelines, channel drops, and Entergy Outfall Canal are producing good catches of slot reds. Scattered catches of flounder are around the mouths of bayous and ditches on Sabine Lake and the Keith Lake Chain. Some flounder are on channel drops at Sabine Pass. Best baits are mud minnows and Gulp lures on a 1/4-to-1/8-oz. jighead. The main spring run has not yet started.