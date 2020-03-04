SWLApreps boys basketball second-round playoff recap

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Watch highlights from Tuesday’s boys’ basketball second-round playoff action.
Scores from the round of 16 can be found below.
Class 3A-
(3) Madison Prep 88 - (14) Iowa 53
Division II-
(5) St. Louis 44 - (12) Teurlings Catholic 28
Class 2A-
(8) Lake Arthur 52 - (24) Amite 46
(22) Pickering 59 - (6) Madison 79
Class 1A-
(4) Tensas 59 - (13) Elton 47
(2) Grand Lake 98 - (18) Block 65
Division IV-
(2) Hamilton Christian 75 - (15) St. John 36
Class B-
(9) Fairview 67 - (8) Elizabeth 58
(5) Pitkin 63 - (12) Quitman 42
(3) Hathaway 76 - (19) Bell City 65
Class C-
(13) Starks at (4) Pleasant Hill
(2) Hicks 88 - (15) Hackberry 48
