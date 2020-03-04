#SWLApreps boys basketball second-round playoff recap

March 3, 2020 at 11:11 PM CST - Updated March 3 at 11:19 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Watch highlights from Tuesday’s boys’ basketball second-round playoff action.

Scores from the round of 16 can be found below.

Class 3A-

(3) Madison Prep 88 - (14) Iowa 53

Division II-

(5) St. Louis 44 - (12) Teurlings Catholic 28

Class 2A-

(8) Lake Arthur 52 - (24) Amite 46

(22) Pickering 59 - (6) Madison 79

Class 1A-

(4) Tensas 59 - (13) Elton 47

(2) Grand Lake 98 - (18) Block 65

Division IV-

(2) Hamilton Christian 75 - (15) St. John 36

Class B-

(9) Fairview 67 - (8) Elizabeth 58

(5) Pitkin 63 - (12) Quitman 42

(3) Hathaway 76 - (19) Bell City 65

Class C-

(13) Starks at (4) Pleasant Hill

(2) Hicks 88 - (15) Hackberry 48

