SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 3, 2020

SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 3, 2020
(Source: KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville | March 4, 2020 at 5:26 AM CST - Updated March 4 at 5:26 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 3, 2020.

Jeremy Dale Brummett, 43, DeQuincy: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug drug; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.

Santos Javier Cruz-Martinez, 32, Donna, TX: Operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Roberta J. Cedillo, 44, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace; public drinking; trespassing; disturbing the peace.

Samuel Lee Jr., 45, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Kevin Levar Brown, 42, New Orleans: Obscenity; resisting an officer by flight; obstruction of justice; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

Joe Lannis Rideau Jr., 39, Lake Charles: False imprisonment; first offense battery of a dating partner.

Jonathon Chance Trahan, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).

Romeo Velasquez-Perez, 31, Mexico: Federal detainer.

Trent Wade Myers, 28, Sulphur: Burglary; theft between $1,000 and $5,000; property damage under $1,000; theft under $1,000; public drunkenness.

Trenton Alex Seguera, 19, Westlake: Stalking.

Walter Wellington Somers III, 36, Lake Charles: Probation detainer.

Angela Michelle Duganne, 48, Ragley: Domestic abuse; issuing worthless checks under $1,000.

Trevor Joseph Broussard, 26, Lafayette: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; attempt and conspiracy; probation violation (2 charges); instate detainer.

David Rodney Dorman Jr., 49, Starks: Aggravated escape; property damage under $1,000; theft under $1,000.

Wilford Dale Sonnier, 59, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Christopher Devonte Thomas, 20, Lake Charles: Terrorizing; assault.

Destiney Nicole Williams, 26, Sulphur: Child endangerment.

Michael Paul Ford, 42, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (4 charges).

Charles Allen Franklin, 33, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace.

Terrall Charles Fontenot, 43, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Robert Anthony Dill Sr., 48, Sulphur: Parole violation; possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; vehicle not registered.

Mark Quentin Skinner, 28, Mamou: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

George Joseph, 69, Lake Charles: Fourth offense DWI.

Dustin Paul Courmier, 29, Vinton: Child endangerment.

Zebadiah Paul Heffron, 28, Starks: Strangulation.

Juan De La Cruz Rodriguez-Diaz, 24, Lake Charles: First offense illegal carrying of weapons; aggravated flight from an officer; operating a vehicle while under suspension; no motor vehicle liability documentation; no safety helmets; no headlamps on motor vehicles; no registration.

Michael Anthony Simmons Jr., 25, Oberlin: Failure to illuminate rear registration plate; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; instate detainer.

James Jamal Julian, 35, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; domestic abuse; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon.

Marcus Wayne Henderson, 44, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; vehicle license required.

Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.