SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 3, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 3, 2020.
Jeremy Dale Brummett, 43, DeQuincy: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug drug; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.
Santos Javier Cruz-Martinez, 32, Donna, TX: Operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
Roberta J. Cedillo, 44, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace; public drinking; trespassing; disturbing the peace.
Samuel Lee Jr., 45, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.
Kevin Levar Brown, 42, New Orleans: Obscenity; resisting an officer by flight; obstruction of justice; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.
Joe Lannis Rideau Jr., 39, Lake Charles: False imprisonment; first offense battery of a dating partner.
Jonathon Chance Trahan, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
Romeo Velasquez-Perez, 31, Mexico: Federal detainer.
Trent Wade Myers, 28, Sulphur: Burglary; theft between $1,000 and $5,000; property damage under $1,000; theft under $1,000; public drunkenness.
Trenton Alex Seguera, 19, Westlake: Stalking.
Walter Wellington Somers III, 36, Lake Charles: Probation detainer.
Angela Michelle Duganne, 48, Ragley: Domestic abuse; issuing worthless checks under $1,000.
Trevor Joseph Broussard, 26, Lafayette: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; attempt and conspiracy; probation violation (2 charges); instate detainer.
David Rodney Dorman Jr., 49, Starks: Aggravated escape; property damage under $1,000; theft under $1,000.
Wilford Dale Sonnier, 59, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Christopher Devonte Thomas, 20, Lake Charles: Terrorizing; assault.
Destiney Nicole Williams, 26, Sulphur: Child endangerment.
Michael Paul Ford, 42, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (4 charges).
Charles Allen Franklin, 33, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace.
Terrall Charles Fontenot, 43, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Robert Anthony Dill Sr., 48, Sulphur: Parole violation; possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; vehicle not registered.
Mark Quentin Skinner, 28, Mamou: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
George Joseph, 69, Lake Charles: Fourth offense DWI.
Dustin Paul Courmier, 29, Vinton: Child endangerment.
Zebadiah Paul Heffron, 28, Starks: Strangulation.
Juan De La Cruz Rodriguez-Diaz, 24, Lake Charles: First offense illegal carrying of weapons; aggravated flight from an officer; operating a vehicle while under suspension; no motor vehicle liability documentation; no safety helmets; no headlamps on motor vehicles; no registration.
Michael Anthony Simmons Jr., 25, Oberlin: Failure to illuminate rear registration plate; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; instate detainer.
James Jamal Julian, 35, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; domestic abuse; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon.
Marcus Wayne Henderson, 44, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; vehicle license required.
