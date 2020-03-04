One indicted in Dakota Chaisson death, grand jury rejects charges against seven others

JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - Jayden Grant Theunissen, 19, was indicted on one count of second-degree murder Monday in connection with the shooting death of 22-year-old Dakota Chaisson at the Toby Ward Event Hall in November.
However, the grand jury rejected charges against seven others who were arrested in connection with the death: Damien Deshone Guidry Jr., 18 (originally arrested for principal to second-degree murder); Da’Ren Lynn Zeno, 18, (originally arrested for accessory after the fact to second-degree murder); Tramaine Dvon Kelly, 18, (originally arrested for principal to second-degree murder); Traevion Djon Kelly, 20, (originally arrested for second-degree murder); David Santelle Kelly, 20, (originally arrested for second-degree murder); Dymond Kvon Brown, 19, (originally arrested for second-degree murder); and Keghan Latrell Moore, 20, (originally arrested for second-degree murder).
Bonds were recalled on all seven, allowing them to be released from jail on those charges.
“I agree with the grand jury’s decision at this time,” Jeff Davis District Attorney Michael Cassidy said. “However, I’ve spoken with the Jennings Police Department and we all agree that the investigation should continue to develop further evidence. The grand jury indicated that if they were presented with further evidence, they would be happy to review the case again.”
Cassidy said it is believed that Theunissen was “a shooter” in Chaisson’s death.
He said that although there were over 150 people at the event, “hardly any” witnesses have come forward.
“I would continue to encourage any witnesses to come forward and share any evidence they may have,” Cassidy said.
Although there is video inside and outside the event hall, “due to poor lighting and the crowd, we’re trying to see if it can be enhanced to see if there is anything of value,” he said.
Cassidy said authorities are still searching for a motive.
The District Attorney’s Office rejected charges against one other person arrested following the shooting: Casey Carter.
