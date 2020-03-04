Mother of missing children set to be extradited to Idaho

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The mother of two missing children made her final appearance in a Kauai courtroom on Wednesday morning before leaving Hawaii.
Lori Vallow will be extradited back to Idaho to face charges of felony child desertion, among others.
Vallow was being held on $5 million bail on Kauai for the last two weeks.
She and her new husband, Chad Daybell, have been the subject of national attention since the September disappearance of her two kids, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan.
Daybell has not been charged with any crime and recently flew back to Idaho. A sign was posted on his front door reading: “We are not speaking with the media.”
Cameras were also installed at the home.
East Idaho News reports that Vallow’s court date in Idaho is set for Friday.
She’s expected to leave Hawaii on Wednesday night.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.