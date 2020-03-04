Man accused of threatening LaGrange student

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested following an accusation that he made a threat to a student at LaGrange High School, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says that the school resource officer at LaGrange was informed that someone was threatening to come to the school with a gun around noon on Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020. As a result the school was placed under a precautionary exterior lockdown.
During their investigation deputies say that they learned Christopher D. Thomas, 20, of Lake Charles, had threatened a student at the school.
Thomas was found later that day and arrested. He has been booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center for terrorizing and simple assault. His bond is still pending.
