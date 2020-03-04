Louisiana deadlines to watch as presidential primary nears

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - While Louisiana didn’t vote in Super Tuesday, our presidential primary is right around the corner.
Wednesday, Mar. 4, is the last day you can register to vote either in person or by mail and make changes to your registration if you want to participate in the upcoming primary.
“The primary is closed only to the democrat and republican party. So if you’re a no party, an independent, or any other kind of party, you will not be eligible to vote in this election. So, we advise if you want to change your party, now’s the time to do it," Kim Fontenot, Calcasieu Parish registrar of voters, said.
After that, you can only register or make changes online at geauxvote.com until Mar. 14th.
That is, unless you change your registered political party by the deadlines. Just over the last month, Fontenot said she’s seen an increase in party changes.
“Whenever you have your debates on TV like we’ve been having, we’ve been seeing a lot of changes from democrat to republican. That’s our biggest influence right now," Fontenot said.
Fontenot is also reminding people to vote early Mar. 21 through Mar. 28. Polls will not be open for early voting on Sunday, Mar. 22.
“At this time, the way people are coming in and doing party changes, I believe we’re looking at a nice — well, we’re hoping, it’s gonna be a nice turnout. Now, a lot of people might wait until November," Fontenot said. "Don’t wait. Come in and do your voting. Get that candidate that you want to move forward, that way, when it comes November, hopefully your candidate will be in that party and you get to vote to make them president.”
She said if there are any questions you can call her office at 337-721-4000 or download the Geaux Vote app. The presidential primary is Apr. 4.
