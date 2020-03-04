LEGAL CORNER: When will I be eligible for Widows’ benefits and receive their Social Security?

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please.
QUESTION 1: I recently saw a news story regarding a family donating a deceased family member’s remains to save the life of another person. I wish to do the same upon my death. What is the procedure that my family would have to undertake at that time?
ANSWER: Louisiana Revised Statute Sections 17:2351 through 17:2359, referred to as the Louisiana Anatomical Gift Act, governs how a donor may make an anatomical gift by doing any of the following:
(1) Authorizing a statement or symbol indicating that he has made an anatomical gift to be imprinted on his driver’s license or identification card.
(2) Executing a will.
(3) Any form of communication addressed to at least two adults, at least one of whom is a disinterested witness, during a terminal illness or injury.
In addition, a donor or other person authorized to make an anatomical gift under Louisiana law may make a gift by a donor card or other record signed by the person making the gift or by authorizing that a statement or symbol indicating that a gift has been made be included on a donor registry. If the donor or other person is physically unable to sign a record, the record may be signed by another person at the direction of the person making the gift and the record shall:
(1) Be witnessed by two adults, one of whom is a disinterested witness, who have signed at the request of the person making the gift; and
(2) State that it has been signed and witnessed as provided in Paragraph (1) of this Subsection.
Revocation, suspension, expiration, or cancellation of a driver’s license or identification card upon which an anatomical gift is indicated does not invalidate the gift.
An anatomical gift executed in a will takes effect upon the death of the donor whether or not the will is probated. Invalidation of the will after the death of the donor does not invalidate the gift.
In the event that there is no documentation indicating your wishes, then the following family members can make the decision to donate, but only if they are family members in the following order of priority:
(1) The agent (person named in a medical power of attorney or living will) who could have made an anatomical gift in accordance with law immediately before the death of the decedent.
(2) The surviving spouse of the decedent.
(3) The adult children of the decedent.
(4) The parents of the decedent.
(5) The adult siblings of the decedent.
(6) The adult grandchildren of the decedent.
(7) The grandparents of the decedent.
(8) An adult who exhibited special care and concern for the decedent.
(9) The person acting as guardian of the decedent at the time of death.
(10) Any other person having the authority to dispose of the body of the decedent.
QUESTION 2: I have filed a petition for divorce with the parish Clerk of Court. The Sheriff’s office is unable to locate my spouse to serve him with the petition. What are my options if my spouse is not served?
ANSWER: Under the Louisiana Code of Civil Procedure Articles 5091 through 5098, you could ask the court to appoint a curator, usually an attorney at law, to represent the interests of your spouse. Upon the signing of the appointment order, the Sheriff’s office would serve the court appointed curator. The curator shall use reasonable diligence to communicate with the defendant and inform him of the divorce proceeding and of the time available for the filing of an answer or to assert a defense to the divorce proceeding. Furthermore, the curator shall use reasonable diligence to inquire about the spouse’s whereabouts and to determine from other available sources, what defense the defendant may have and what evidence is available in support of the defense. The curator may file answer to the divorce petition, or any action as he has the same duty, responsibility and authority in defending the action or proceeding as if he had been retained as counsel for the defendant.
QUESTION 3: My spouse died sixteen years ago. I have not remarried. When will I be eligible for Widows’ benefits and receive his Social Security?
ANSWER: If you are the widow or widower of a person who worked long enough under Social Security, you can:
1. Receive full benefits at full retirement age for survivors or reduced benefits as early as age 60. If you qualify for retirement benefits on your own record, you can switch to your own retirement benefit as early as age 62.
2. Begin receiving benefits as early as age 50 if you are disabled and the disability started before or within seven years of the worker's death.
If you remarry after you reach age 60 (age 50 if disabled), your remarriage will not affect your eligibility for survivors benefits. For additional information, please go to the Social Security Administration’s website at www.ssa.gov.
