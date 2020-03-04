LEGAL CORNER: When will I be eligible for Widows’ benefits and receive their Social Security?

ANSWER: Under the Louisiana Code of Civil Procedure Articles 5091 through 5098, you could ask the court to appoint a curator, usually an attorney at law, to represent the interests of your spouse. Upon the signing of the appointment order, the Sheriff’s office would serve the court appointed curator. The curator shall use reasonable diligence to communicate with the defendant and inform him of the divorce proceeding and of the time available for the filing of an answer or to assert a defense to the divorce proceeding. Furthermore, the curator shall use reasonable diligence to inquire about the spouse’s whereabouts and to determine from other available sources, what defense the defendant may have and what evidence is available in support of the defense. The curator may file answer to the divorce petition, or any action as he has the same duty, responsibility and authority in defending the action or proceeding as if he had been retained as counsel for the defendant.