Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. CST

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The voter registration deadline is nearing for Louisiana's presidential primary. Officials are reminding the state's voters that the election is a rare closed primary that allows only registered Democrats and Republicans to cast ballots. Nearly all of Louisiana's elections are open primaries where all candidates regardless of party run against each other on the ballot and all voters can choose among the candidates. But the April 4 presidential primary is a closed primary. Only Republicans can vote in the GOP primary to select the Republican nominee for president, and only Democrats can choose among the Democratic candidates for president. Those who aren't registered with a political party cannot vote in the presidential primary.