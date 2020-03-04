Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 21 points and the San Antonio Spurs gave Tim Duncan his first victory as an acting head coach with a 104-103 win over the Charlotte Hornets. Spurs longtime coach Gregg Popovich missed the game while dealing with “personal business,” according to the team. Popovich is expected to return to the bench for Friday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Bryn Forbes added 15 points and DeMar DeRozan had 12 points and 10 assists for the Spurs. Terry Rozier had 20 points and P.J. Washington added 19 on five 3-pointers for the Hornets.
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Matt Coleman III banked in a 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds left to lift Texas to a 52-51 win over Oklahoma. The Longhorns won their fifth consecutive game and kept alive their NCAA Tournament hopes that seemed all but vanished in mid-February. Texas took advantage of three missed free throws by Oklahoma in the final 19 seconds, including two by Kristian Doolittle with six seconds left. Brock Cunningham grabbed the rebound and handed it to Coleman, who dribbled up court, slipped around a screen by Royce Hamm Jr., and pulled up for the winner. Doolittle led the Sooners with 20 points.
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Houston ace Justin Verlander says the groin tightness that has slowed him this spring is no longer worrisome. Verlander made his Grapefruit League debut on Tuesday, throwing 2 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals. He threw 53 pitches, hitting 97 on the scoreboard radar gun. Houston manager Dusty Baker says Verlander's velocity was better than expected. Verlander wasn't as pleased with the location of his pitches, particularly struggling with the command of his slider. He developed a better feel for the pitch as the game progressed, throwing two impressive sliders in a strikeout of Yadier Molina.
DALLAS (AP) — Alex Chiasson scored a power-play goal 1:08 into overtime, Mikko Koskinen stopped 42 shots and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Dallas Stars 2-1. It was a matchup of likely Western Conference playoff teams. The Oilers got a man advantage 36 seconds into the extra period after Esa Lindell was called for tripping. Chiasson then scored his ninth goal of the season. Edmonton has won three games in a row. Dallas took its second overtime loss in a row. Koskinen stood out for the Oilers a night after the offense carried the load in an 8-3 win at Nashville, including five goals in just over five minutes.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley brings more than just a 23-game win streak and an unblemished Southeastern Conference record into the league tournament this week. Staley says she's got a well-earned confidence and peace of mind about how her young team will perform in its first taste of the postseason. The top-ranked Gamecocks are the event's No. 1 seed after going 16-0 against league opponents this season. Staley's team starts three freshman and she acknowledges occasionally wondering when things might overwhelm her team. But lately she's stopped worrying and counted on her players to perform as they have all season.
TROY, Ala. (AP) — Radshad Davis registered 16 points as Texas-Arlington beat Troy 78-64. Sam Griffin had 15 points for Texas-Arlington. David Azore added 13 points. Charles Norman scored a career-high 24 points for Troy, which has lost seven games in a row. Khalyl Waters added 11 points.
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Trhae Mitchell posted 14 points and 12 rebounds to carry South Alabama to a 58-54 win over Texas State, the Jaguars' eighth consecutive victory. Andre Fox scored the game's final 12 points. He made back-to-back 3-pointers to tie it at 54-all with 2:18 left, added a layup about a minute later and capped the scoring with two free throws with 16 seconds to play. Texas State went 0 for 5 from the field and missed the front end of a one-and-one over the final 3 1/2 minutes. Mason Harrell led the Bobcats with 13 points.
ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Kevon Harris had 23 points as Stephen F. Austin extended its win streak to 14 games, narrowly defeating Abilene Christian 77-72. Clay Gayman led the Wildcats with 17 points.