FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking rain moving through this afternoon, much nicer to end the week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Continuing to track showers and a few thunderstorms moving through the region, but the good news is that the severe threat continues to diminish as we are seeing the atmosphere becoming more stable thanks to the rain moving through now.
Temperatures range almost twenty degrees from north to south for much of the afternoon as we have seen temperatures still hanging on to lower 70′s farther south where the front hasn’t reached and where the front passed through early on we see temperatures in the upper 50′s. As we go through the rest of the afternoon and into the evening we will continue to see the possibility of showers and even a rumble of thunder across the region, but the severe threat remains very low. The greatest threat out of a storm that we may see would be the potential for gusty winds and some hail. Temperatures will be dropping as we continue to see the front sliding southward and that will drop temperatures back into the lower to middle 60′s. So make sure to keep the rain gear handy through the next couple of hours and through the evening as the rain begins to clear later and we see temperatures falling. Lows overnight will be in the lower 50′s for many as we continue to see drier and cooler air working it’s way in from the north, but the cloud cover definitely looks to hang tough as we go into the overnight. As the low departs the region we could see some rap around moisture and that may spark a few showers during the very early hours of our Thursday morning, but as we head later in the day we will begin to see a decrease in clouds and sunshine returning.
Thursday afternoon is looking to be nice as we see temperatures warming into the middle and upper 60′s and we will even see a few breaks in the clouds allowing for sunshine to filter through. If you are thinking about heading out and maybe walking the dog or exercising the afternoon is definitely going to be the best time, but the winds will definitely be a factor as we go throughout the day as we will be out of the north and gusty at times with sustained winds around 10-20 mph with gust as high as 25 mph. As we go into Thursday night definitely make sure to take the jacket with you as we see temperatures falling and the winds beginning to subside a little. Temperatures on Friday morning look to start out in the middle to upper 40′s so a chilly start to the day.
Heading into Friday afternoon and the weekend we look to see cooler temperatures, but still very pleasant for this time of year as highs both Friday and Saturday look to be in the middle to upper 60′s. The good news is that we remain dry so any outdoor activities that you have will be just fine as we see a mixture of sun and clouds both days. As we move into Sunday southerly flow begins to return and that means some moisture as well, but the rain looks to stay away and temperatures warm into the upper 60′s to near 70. Rain does come back into the forecast as we head into Monday and Tuesday with highs in the lower 70′s. So for now we just have to make it through the next 24 hours and we will be in great shape as we see pleasant weather for the weekend.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.