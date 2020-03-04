FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking rain moving through this afternoon, much nicer to end the week

Temperatures range almost twenty degrees from north to south for much of the afternoon as we have seen temperatures still hanging on to lower 70′s farther south where the front hasn’t reached and where the front passed through early on we see temperatures in the upper 50′s. As we go through the rest of the afternoon and into the evening we will continue to see the possibility of showers and even a rumble of thunder across the region, but the severe threat remains very low. The greatest threat out of a storm that we may see would be the potential for gusty winds and some hail. Temperatures will be dropping as we continue to see the front sliding southward and that will drop temperatures back into the lower to middle 60′s. So make sure to keep the rain gear handy through the next couple of hours and through the evening as the rain begins to clear later and we see temperatures falling. Lows overnight will be in the lower 50′s for many as we continue to see drier and cooler air working it’s way in from the north, but the cloud cover definitely looks to hang tough as we go into the overnight. As the low departs the region we could see some rap around moisture and that may spark a few showers during the very early hours of our Thursday morning, but as we head later in the day we will begin to see a decrease in clouds and sunshine returning.