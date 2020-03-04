FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe weather possible during the morning and afternoon; stay weather aware

A cold front will slowly push through the state and will send the better rain and storm chances southward into the Lake Charles area later this morning and afternoon. A few storms could be severe through the afternoon and contain damaging winds, large hail and even an isolated tornado. It’s important to have multiple ways to receive severe weather warnings. It is recommended to have our free KPLC weather app but also another source such as a NOAA weather radio and have it set to alert mode.