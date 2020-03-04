FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe weather possible during the morning and afternoon; stay weather aware

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Radar remains generally quiet across Southwest Louisiana for the time being, but that is expected to begin to change as we move closer to 6 and 7 a.m. as some thunderstorms begin to develop across the area.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued at 5:00 AM for Allen, Beauregard and Vernon parishes through Noon.
A larger area of thunderstorms south-central Texas will continue to move eastward and will be something to watch through the morning hours, but we’re also concerned about the individual cells that develop out ahead of this. I have the locations targeted with the highest potential for these individual cells across our northern viewing area, specifically Vernon, Beauregard and Allen parishes. These individual storms could begin moving into the area closer to 6 or 7 a.m. and continue into the morning and afternoon.
A cold front will slowly push through the state and will send the better rain and storm chances southward into the Lake Charles area later this morning and afternoon. A few storms could be severe through the afternoon and contain damaging winds, large hail and even an isolated tornado. It’s important to have multiple ways to receive severe weather warnings. It is recommended to have our free KPLC weather app but also another source such as a NOAA weather radio and have it set to alert mode.
Once the front moves through, the severe weather threat will diminish and should be winding down across our entire viewing area by around 6:00 p.m. although additional post-frontal showers will continue into the evening and overnight as temperatures drop into the 50s. Rain amounts of around 1 to 2 inches look to be possible with locally higher amounts in the heaviest storms.
Any leftover rain comes to an end before sunrise Thursday with gradually clearing skies through the day tomorrow. Highs on Thursday rebound to around 70 degrees but a chillier morning on tap for Friday will send temperatures down into the 40s. A nice end of the week and weekend as seasonably cooler air sticks around through Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.
