Amazon employee tests positive for coronavirus; World braces for long fight

(AP/CNN) - Amazon says one of its employees in Seattle has contracted the new coronavirus.
“We’re supporting the affected employee who is in quarantine,” the online retailer said in a statement.
Amazon said earlier this week that two of its employees in Milan, Italy have contracted the virus and are quarantined.
As the coronavirus spread through Asia officials closed the schools in China, Japan and Hong Kong.
At the epicenter of the outbreak in the United States officials in Washington have so far not ordered that schools be shuttered or that activities be canceled.
Washington state reported a total of nine deaths, and and most were residents of a nursing home in suburban Seattle.
There have been at least 27 reported cases in the Seattle area.
Washington state and Seattle have declared emergencies, which gives leaders broad powers to suspend activities. But so far no direct orders have been issued.
The U.N. health agency says about 3.4% of people infected with the virus COVID-19 globally have died, making it more fatal than the common flu.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the number of confirmed cases in New York has increased to six, with four newly confirmed cases tied to a hospitalized 50-year-old New Rochelle man.
They include the man’s wife, two of his children and a neighbor who drove him to the hospital.
Yeshiva University, where one of the children is a student, said it’s canceling classes at the upper Manhattan campus where he is enrolled.
The family has been quarantined at home in suburban Westchester County. The neighbor is also self-quarantined at home.
“There is no cause for undue anxiety,” the governor said.
Los Angeles County declared a local health emergency Wednesday after six new coronavirus cases were identified in the last two days.
All of the individuals with infections got them from close contacts, the Los Angeles Times reported.
General Electric is cutting its profit expectations, Starbucks big annual meeting will go virtual, and companies are reporting illnesses among workers.
The spread of the novel coronavirus is having a broad impact on supply chains, communications and staffing as the virus shifts westward.
GE became the latest to trim expectations, saying Wednesday that outbreak could have a negative impact of about $300 million to $500 million on its first-quarter industrial free cash flow.
Operating profit for the period could be hurt by about $200 million to $300 million.
The International Air Transport Association says the virus outbreak hit passenger flight demand in January, slowing monthly growth to its lowest level since April 2010, when a volcano erupted in Iceland, causing massive airspace closures and days of travel chaos in Europe.
The group says year-on-year growth in December 2019 was 4.6%. In January 2020, growth in passenger traffic was only up 2.4% compared to a year ago.
IATA, which represents some 290 airlines making up most of the world’s air traffic, said that figures for January this year would only represent the “tip of the iceberg” as China only began imposing major travel restrictions toward the end of the month.
Domestic air traffic in China fell 6.8% in January, year-on-year, as a result of the coronavirus restrictions.
President Donald Trump is donating his quarterly salary to efforts to stop the growing coronavirus outbreak.
On Tuesday, the White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham tweeted a picture of this check along with the announcement.
She says the president is giving the $100,000 to "support the efforts being undertaken to confront, contain and combat coronavirus."
The money will go to the Department of Health and Human Services.
When he took office, the president pledged to donate his salary. He has since given it to various government agencies including Homeland Security, Transportation and Veterans Affairs.
A Beijing-based intensive care doctor now working in Wuhan – the city at the epicenter of China’s coronavirus outbreak – says designated hospitals in the city are seeing an increasing number of empty beds after a large number of virus patients were discharged.
Du Bin added, however, that there’s always the possibility of another spike in new cases.
Du said Wednesday that a major cause of deaths in younger patients may have been the prolonged application of certain high-dosage treatments that ended up causing more harm than good.
Cao Bin, a doctor specializing in respiratory research who is also currently in Wuhan, told reporters, “The war is not over.”
Cao said Chinese researchers have led initial clinical trials of two antiviral drugs and will soon share the results of the trials with the World Health Organization.
As China’s new infections drop, three countries are emerging as major trouble areas — South Korea, Italy and Iran.
South Korea is struggling to find enough hospital beds for its sick as the virus outbreak there worsens. The country reported 435 new cases, pushing its total to 5,621 — the second-highest total after China.
Deaths have spiked in Italy and Iran, which, along with South Korea, account for 80% of new cases outside China.
Iran says the new coronavirus has killed 92 people amid 2,922 confirmed cases across the Islamic Republic. A Health Ministry spokesman announced the new figures at a news conference Wednesday in Tehran.
There are now over 3,140 cases of the new virus across the Mideast. Of those outside Iran in the region, most link back to the Islamic Republic. The virus has sickened top leaders inside Iran’s civilian government and Shiite theocracy.
Iranian state television says Friday prayers have been canceled across all provincial capitals amid the country’s growing coronavirus outbreak.
The report Wednesday comes as Tehran and other areas canceled Friday prayers last week over the outbreak.
Italian media say the Italian government has ordered schools nationwide to close for the next two weeks to limit the spread of the coronavirus, but the country's education minister says a final decision on the closure not yet been confirmed.
State-run RAI, the ANSA and LaPresse news agencies reported Wednesday that Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte had agreed on the closure during a cabinet meeting. But Education Minister Lucia Azzolina told reporters that nothing is final yet.
Italy has seen its virus caseload explode since the first positive test was registered in northern Lombardy on Feb. 19. Since then, more than 2,500 people in Italy have tested positive, and 79 have died. Italy is the epicenter of Europe's outbreak.
In the early days of the outbreak, officials closed schools in Lombardy and Veneto, the two hardest-hit regions. Over the weekend, they closed schools in Emilia Romagna.
The coronavirus outbreak is disrupting Islamic worship in the Middle East. Saudi Arabia banned its citizens and other residents of the kingdom from performing the pilgrimage in Mecca and Iran canceled Friday prayers in major cities.
The decisions affected both Sunni and Shiite Muslims alike.
The Saudi Interior Ministry did not say how long it will stand. Last week, Saudi Arabia closed off the holiest sites in Islam to foreign pilgrims over the virus.
That disrupted travel for thousands of Muslims already headed to the kingdom and potentially affected plans later this year for millions more ahead of the fasting month of Ramadan and the annual hajj pilgrimage.
The expanding problem in Europe and beyond has led some governments to try to control supplies of necessities. The Czech, Russian and German governments announced bans Wednesday covering various protective gear like masks.
India, meantime, has tightened exports of 26 key drug ingredients used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, a potentially disruptive move taken as its caseload rose to 28 from an earlier tally of just 5.
Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan says an earlier COVID-19 patient who had traveled to Italy led to the confirmation of six other infections. Another cluster of cases that emerged centered around a large group of Italian tourists who had entered India on Feb. 21.
India also announced Wednesday that it has imposed universal screening of all passengers on international flights.
Japan’s Olympic minister has suggested in Parliament that the Tokyo Games could potentially be pushed back a few months from its July 24 opening.
The games are under threat from a virus outbreak that started in China and has spread to at least 70 countries. But the so-called “Home City Contract” signed by the International Olympic Committee and Japanese officials gives the IOC wide latitude in terminating the Olympics.
The IOC can call off the games because of a state or war or civil disorder or boycotts. It also can terminate if it has “reasonable grounds to believe that the safety of participants in the games would be seriously threatened or jeopardized for any reason whatsoever.”
The Louvre museum in Paris is temporarily no longer accepting cash as part of new measures adopted to persuade employees worried about catching the coronavirus to return to work Wednesday.
Staff members at the world’s most-visited museum walked off the job on Sunday.
Fears that banknotes might be vectors of disease aren’t restricted to workers at the home of Leonardo da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa” and other famous masterpieces.
Workers at the Versailles Palace and the Eiffel Tower also are concerned about handling cash and tickets during the virus epidemic, but both popular tourist attractions still take banknotes for now.
Public health historian Patrick Zylberman says the fear of getting diseases from money are age-old.
Six more people with links to the canceled UAE Tour cycling race have been infected with the virus spreading around the world.
The Ministry of Health in the United Arab Emirates says two Russians, two Italians, one German and one Colombian have been diagnosed with the virus. They were all linked to two previous cases involving Italians.
Rider Igor Boev of the Gazprom-RusVelo team told Russian news agency RIA Novosti that he was in the hospital after being diagnosed.
Boev said he was waiting for more test results and said the hospital food was “more than fine for a normal person but not enough for a pro rider.”
