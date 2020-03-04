Beauregard Electric announces winners of student essay contest

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Beauregard Electric Cooperative, Inc. (BECi), has announced the winners of the 2020 BECi Youth Tour Essay Contest.
Students that entered wrote essays describing how life would be without electricity.
Over 40 students entered the contest with 4 of the top 10 winners receiving a trip to Washington D.C. in June. The winners will join over 1,500 students from 36 states on the tour. They will be visiting the offices of Louisiana’s representatives and senators, the U.S. Capitol, the Smithsonian, the Arlington National Cemetery, and many other monuments and historical sites.
The top 4 essay winners that will be going on the Youth Tour are:
- Lael Hamilton - South Beauregard High School
- Raegan Tucker - Merryville High School
- Meredith Leger - South Beauregard High School
- Carlye Blackmon - Merryville High School
BECi also congratulates the other winners of the contest who placed in the top 10 contestants:
- Anna Shuff - South Beauregard High School
- Elijah Midkiff - South Beauregard High School
- Hanna Marcantel - DeQincy High School
- Blaise Duncan - Merryville High School
- Susannah Parker - Merryville High School
- Emileigh Doyle - Merryville High School
Melinda Shirley at Merryville High School also won $100 for having five or more students submit an essay.
