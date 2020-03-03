7 deaths reported after tornadoes strike Nashville, central Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Gray News/AP) - The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency confirms 7 people are dead from tornadoes overnight.
At least two tornadoes touched down early Tuesday in central Tennessee, including one that ripped across downtown Nashville and caused about 40 buildings to collapse around the city.
Nashville Mayor John Cooper and the sheriffs of Putnam and Benton counties are reporting fatalities as police searching for injured people.
Authorities are pleading with the able-bodied to stay indoors, at least until daybreak can reveal the dangers of a landscape littered with blown-down walls and roofs, snapped power lines and huge broken trees.
Some schools already closed for Super Tuesday voting will be kept closed this week and beyond to handle repairs.
The Metro Nashville Police Department reported via Twitter that they have received reports of two fatalities, both from East Nashville. The National Weather Service says there are also likely multiple injuries along the tornado path.
The NWS reports the storm potentially caused a long-track tornado that began several miles west of Nashville, continued through the city and then areas to the east. The tornado reportedly stayed on the ground into Hermitage, about 10 miles east of the city.
A video posted online appeared to show a well-defined tornado in eastern Nashville.
The Nashville Fire Department said on Twitter it was responding to reports of about 40 structure collapses around Nashville.
Nashville Electric reports damage to four substations and 15 primary distribution lines. More than 44,000 customers were without power around 4 a.m. Tuesday.
Basement East, a live music venue, in East Nashville was heavily damaged, WTVF reports. Workers say they were able to get into the basement seconds before the building was hit and the roof was ripped off.
A reported gas leak in the Germantown community of Nashville forced an evacuation shortly after the tornado moved through the city. Photos showed dozens of people in the street carrying belongings.
The John C. Tune Airport in West Nashville sustained significant damage to its hangars and power lines, according to its sister airport, the Nashville International Airport (BNA). BNA itself was not damaged and remains fully operational.
Election polling sites will be open unless otherwise noted.
Putnam and Wilson counties, both east of Nashville, have reported damage as well. The cities of Cookeville and Mt. Juliet were impacted significantly.
The NWS issued two tornado warnings for Putnam County early Tuesday. It said the tornadoes were confirmed on radar.
Thunderstorms in the state are producing lightning, heavy rain and winds up to 50 miles per hour. The tornado watch has been extended until 6 a.m., according to the NWS.
There are no severe thunderstorms or tornado warnings in Middle Tennessee, but storms could become severe again quickly.
Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. and Associated Press. All rights reserved.