SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 2, 2020
(Source: KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville | March 3, 2020 at 5:55 AM CST - Updated March 3 at 5:55 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 2, 2020.

Blake Daniel Futrell, 26, Colfax: Strangulation; aggravated assault; aggravated property damage; illegal use of weapons; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Ryan Eugene Parsons, 32, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Elio Francisco Barrera, 44, Vinton: Federal detainer; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; first offense DWI.

Carla J. Hyatt, 53, Starks: Failure to return a rented or leased vehicle.

Natasha Ann Hamilton, 38, New Orleans: Possession of stolen things worth between $5,000 and $25,000; following vehicles; no driver’s license.

Autoria Denise Lachney, 19, Marksville: ARDC detainer.

Terrell Dwayne Bradley, 47, Lake Charles: Operating a vehicle with a suspended license; allowing employees to work without a parish bar card.

Kevin Sandez Doucet, 18, Lake Charles: First offense possession of stolen firearms.

Triana Alexis Davis, 22, Lake Charles: Identity theft.

Derrick Wayne Bertrand, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jessie James Prince, 53, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Shane Andrew Antonetz, 22, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lisa Ann Derise, 49, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault; contempt of court (2 charges).

Cordell Ray Lastrapes, 23, Barre: Contempt of court.

Matthew Arron Bussell, 31, Starks: Simple escape; accessories after the fact.

Royce Allen Lebert, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Shpresa I. Hisenaj, 36, Vinton: Contempt of court.

Christy Michelle Garner, 37, Sulphur: Third offense DWI; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; expired plates; no child passenger restraints; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Derek James Ogea, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; probation violation.

Jack Bryant Garrison III, 47, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; instate detainer.

Roderick Djuan Thomas, 39, Baton Rouge: Possession of stolen things worth between $5,000 and $25,000; secretary requires periodical inspection; no stop lamps or turning signals; tail lamp out; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Angel Marie Gary, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); violation of a drug-free zone.

Alex Thomas Granger, 22, Bell City: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); violation of a drug-free zone.

Jeffrey Tyler Harris, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Frederic Fletcher Burt, 34, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery.

Dominic Joseph Thomas, 35, Port Arthur, TX: Contempt of court.

Jammie Lee Watson Jr., 27, Lake Charles: Obstruction of justice; second offense possession of synthetic marijuana.

