SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 2, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 2, 2020.
Blake Daniel Futrell, 26, Colfax: Strangulation; aggravated assault; aggravated property damage; illegal use of weapons; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Ryan Eugene Parsons, 32, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Elio Francisco Barrera, 44, Vinton: Federal detainer; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; first offense DWI.
Carla J. Hyatt, 53, Starks: Failure to return a rented or leased vehicle.
Natasha Ann Hamilton, 38, New Orleans: Possession of stolen things worth between $5,000 and $25,000; following vehicles; no driver’s license.
Autoria Denise Lachney, 19, Marksville: ARDC detainer.
Terrell Dwayne Bradley, 47, Lake Charles: Operating a vehicle with a suspended license; allowing employees to work without a parish bar card.
Kevin Sandez Doucet, 18, Lake Charles: First offense possession of stolen firearms.
Triana Alexis Davis, 22, Lake Charles: Identity theft.
Derrick Wayne Bertrand, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jessie James Prince, 53, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Shane Andrew Antonetz, 22, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lisa Ann Derise, 49, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault; contempt of court (2 charges).
Cordell Ray Lastrapes, 23, Barre: Contempt of court.
Matthew Arron Bussell, 31, Starks: Simple escape; accessories after the fact.
Royce Allen Lebert, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Shpresa I. Hisenaj, 36, Vinton: Contempt of court.
Christy Michelle Garner, 37, Sulphur: Third offense DWI; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; expired plates; no child passenger restraints; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
Derek James Ogea, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; probation violation.
Jack Bryant Garrison III, 47, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; instate detainer.
Roderick Djuan Thomas, 39, Baton Rouge: Possession of stolen things worth between $5,000 and $25,000; secretary requires periodical inspection; no stop lamps or turning signals; tail lamp out; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
Angel Marie Gary, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); violation of a drug-free zone.
Alex Thomas Granger, 22, Bell City: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); violation of a drug-free zone.
Jeffrey Tyler Harris, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Frederic Fletcher Burt, 34, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery.
Dominic Joseph Thomas, 35, Port Arthur, TX: Contempt of court.
Jammie Lee Watson Jr., 27, Lake Charles: Obstruction of justice; second offense possession of synthetic marijuana.
