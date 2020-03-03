Rick Bryant announces run for District Attorney

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Rick Bryant announced his plans to run for Calcasieu District Attorney on Tuesday.
Bryant has been a highly successful career prosecutor after three terms, plus time as an assistant D.A. before he went into private practice recently.
Bryant said he only remembers losing one case.
“I lose one case in thirty something years,” Bryant said. “I haven’t lost a case in the past 28 years of prosecution. It was early on in my career, I lost a case.”
Bryant said he’s running for D.A. after many people asked him to and because he doesn’t like what’s going on there.
“I want to see that office great again and bring that back,” Bryant said.
Specific concerns include John DeRosier’s controversial gift card program, which Bryant said will cease to exist.
“There will be no more buying your way out of community service with gift cards or money orders or whatever,” Bryant said. “If you’re ordered community service, we’re going to do what the judges do. If we order it, do it.”
Bryant also opposes the use of prosecutors from other parishes and said every assistant D.A. that works in his office will be a resident of Calcasieu Parish.
“They will not be allowed to work in other DA’s offices at any time,” Bryant said. “They’ll have one job. Working this Parish.”
Bryant prosecuted Thomas Cisco for the triple murder at KK’s Corner in 1997 and said he’s willing to prosecute others if law enforcement develops new evidence.
“Unless we found the murder weapon, or the video tape taken out of that store the night those people came in, or some other physical evidence to corroborate who was there, it would be very difficult to find another person and convict them of that crime,” Bryant said. “But, stranger things have happened.”
Bryant said he finds great satisfaction in helping to achieve justice for victims and their families, mentioning the two worst cases he’s ever had.
“The two child killing cases," Bryant said. “Rick Langley and Jason Reeves, who killed those children, I still think about those cases today."
Bryant said as D.A., he’ll be in the courtroom trying the toughest cases.
“I won’t be in Baton Rouge, I won’t be on billboards,” Bryant said. "I"ll be trying tough cases. That’s what I intend to do."
John DeRosier is running for re-election on Nov. 3 and there are no other announced candidates as of yet.
