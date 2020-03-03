Nicholls St. seeks revenge on McNeese St.

STEPPING UP: The dynamic Sha'markus Kennedy is averaging 18.4 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.8 blocks to lead the charge for the Cowboys. A.J. Lawson is also a primary facilitator, putting up 15 points and 4.2 assists per game. The Colonels have been led by Warith Alatishe, who is averaging 11.1 points and 8.3 rebounds.SOLID SHA'MARKUS: Across 28 appearances this season, McNeese State's Kennedy has shot 68.8 percent.