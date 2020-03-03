McNeese’s Dickerson named Southland hitter of the week

LAKE CHARLES – Senior first baseman Jake Dickerson was announced the Week Three Southland Hitter of the Week on Tuesday after having a stellar offensive output last week.
Dickerson led the Cowboys to a perfect 4-1 record over the last week, beating Missouri, Southern Miss and Valparaiso twice. In those five games, he finished with a stat line of 9-for-21 at the plate (.429 BA), one double, one home run, two stolen bases, 9 RBI's, and a slugging percentage of .619.
In the conference, Dickerson is first in hits (22) and total bases (35), in a six-way tie for first in home runs (3), second in slugging (.673), RBI’s (17) and runs scored (17), and third in batting average (.423).
As a team, the Cowboys lead the conference in every offensive category, batting average, runs scored, doubles, triples, home runs, hits, RBI's, slugging percentage, on-base percentage, at-bats, and total bases.
Dickerson and the Cowboys beat Missouri 12-4 on Feb. 26, then swept Valparaiso and split with Southern Miss this past weekend in the Lake Area Classic. Outscoring the three teams 42-23 in their five games.
McNeese will be back on the field come Friday when they host UL-Monroe in a three-game weekend series starting at 6 p.m.
