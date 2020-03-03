McNeese Letterman’s M-Club Formed

LAKE CHARLES – All former McNeese student-athletes are eligible to join the newly formed McNeese Letterman’s M-Club in a way to give back to the McNeese Athletic Department.
The membership fee is just $50 a year that also enrolls you into the first tier of the McNeese Athletic Foundation.
Graduating seniors will be automatically enrolled for free for the first year.
As a member, you’ll receive a membership card, able to attend yearly Rowdy’s cocktail hour that is exclusive to M-Club members, and eligible to purchase exclusive Under Armour M-Club gear.
To join, log on to //mcneesefoundation.org/giving-form/ and in the drop-down box, select “M Club.” Or you can send a check made out to MAF #367 and send it attention to McNeese Athletic Foundation, 700 E. McNeese, Lake Charles, LA, 70607.
For more information, contact Kason Kimbrell, McNeese Assistant AD for Development and Fundraising, at 337-475-5472 or by email at kkimbrell@mcneese.edu.
