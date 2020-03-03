McNeese baseball finishes strong at Lake Area Classic

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys bounced back strong from their shutout loss Saturday night against Southern Miss, as the Pokes would sweep their doubleheader on Sunday. McNeese would beat both Southern Miss and Valparaiso on the final day of the Lake Area Classic.
The Pokes plated 26 total runs in the doubleheader, including 18 in a seven-inning win over the Golden Eagles. In his press conference Monday morning, McNeese baseball coach Justin Hill said he was pleased with the way his team responded from their adversity the night before.
“I didn’t know how they were going to respond. I think that was Will Dions’ 33rd college appearance and just his third loss. When a guy has been on the bottom of the dogpile and dominated every appearance he’s been in, you wonder how people are going to respond because you don’t know,” admitted Hill. “Will said the right thing the next day with a clear head. He said he just didn’t want to beat himself. But, that’s going to happen.”
Hill said an experience like Saturday is valuable for a pitcher like Dion.
“You have to throw the ball over the plate and sometimes you’re going to get hit. The percentages favor you when you play that game. That’s just the way the game works,” said Hill. “So, they got [Dion] this time, but how they all responded, especially with being down, that shows the resilience of this team. As long as we keep working to improve and understand that we’re not a finished product, this team has a chance to do some good things.”
The Cowboys now head into the week without a midweek game. This weekend will be another test however as the Pokes welcome in a tough ULM team that is 9-2 on the season.
The series’ first pitch is Friday night at 6:00 pm at Joe Miller Ball Park.
