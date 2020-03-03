McNeese aiming to lock up Southland Tournament spot following 2-0 week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After a dominating win over Houston Baptist this weekend, McNeese has now created a three-way tie for sixth place in the Southland Conference standings. Following a six-game losing streak coming into last week, the Pokes are now feeling confident to make the Southland Tournament.
“Players look at standings trying to figure this out and that out and seeds and all that. That’s the great part of being relevant. I think one of the first things you need to do when you build a program is to become relevant," McNeese coach Heath Schroyer said. “I think we’ve become relevant, although we obviously have a couple more steps here.”
Depending on how the final two games shake out in conference play, McNeese can be as high as the fourth seed in the SLC, or out of the tourney picture altogether.
"The most important thing is the practice today and getting ready to take on an extremely talented Nicholls team. We have our work cut out for us. I tell our guys the same thing I told my staff, ‘Take it one game at a time and control the things that we can control.’” said Schroyer. “Obviously, [we’re trying] to get in the tournament and see what we can do and try to make a run in this thing.”
Wednesday marks the last mid-week game for McNeese. It’ll be a challenge as the Pokes travel to the third-ranked team in the conference standings in Nicholls. The last time these two teams met was here in Lake Charles on January 29. It’s a game the Cowboys won in overtime, 80-74.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.