LSU baseball takes on SLU at The Box

“Southeastern starts a big five-game week for us; it’s the final full week of games before we begin SEC play next weekend at Ole Miss. Southeastern has an excellent program that competes at a high level, and we’ve played some very tough games against them, including last year when we beat them by one run, and in the NCAA Regional back in 2017. It’s up to us to continue to work hard and keep getting better as we turn the page into the month of March,” said head coach Paul Mainieri.