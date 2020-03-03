Louisiana’s coronavirus response plan

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards on Monday announced the formation of a statewide coronavirus response team. The team is tasked with coordinating both state and local health agencies as they prepare for the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
During a press conference Monday afternoon, the governor stressed that there are currently no cases of coronavirus in Louisiana and the risk of Louisianans getting the virus remains low.
“Louisiana has been working on pandemic preparedness for the last 15 years," said Edwards. “We have a comprehensive state pandemic plan.”
Governor Edwards said when it comes to Covid-19, it’s not a matter of if we’ll see it in Louisiana, but when.
“If you present to a health care provider and you have symptoms consistent with that of the Coronavirus, then you will be tested," said Edwards. "When it comes to cases of Coronavirus in Louisiana, if you’ve not heard it confirmed by the Department of Health, it is not real..period.”
Edwards announced that the Louisana Department of Health will now be able to test for the disease at the state health lab in Baton Rouge. He says those test results will then be sent to the CDC for confirmation.
“The purpose of the coronavirus response team is to ensure we are taking every precaution necessary, in coordination with local health authorities, hospitals, community health partners, and school districts, to make sure that Louisiana is fully prepared to respond to any outbreaks of the coronavirus and that Louisianans know how they can keep their families safe,” Edwards said.
The response team will meet regularly with the governor to coordinate preparation and response efforts, and to make public health recommendations.
Members of the COVID-19 Task Force include officials from the Louisiana Department of Health and the Office of Public Health, the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, the Division of Administration, the Department of Education, the Louisiana National Guard, the Department of Children and Family Services, the Louisiana Department of Justice, the United States Coast Guard, 211, Louisiana State Police and other agencies.
Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy says he’s also working directly with the governor.
“It is a pre-crisis mode, it is a prevent-a-crisis mode that we are in right now," said Cassidy.
While the response from Congress on the virus continues to update, Cassidy says his biggest concern is drug costs. That’s if and when one is developed in response to Covid 19.
“Could the drug cost $100,000 dollars? hope not don’t think so... but if it does, I want to make sure that the senior citizens don’t have to put up $5,000 dollars that they don’t have in order to get medications.”
Gov. Edwards stressed that public awareness and good hygiene are the keys to preventing the coronavirus from spreading.
Tips for preventing the spread of the coronavirus include:
- Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Clean and disinfect surfaces people often touch.
- Consult travel advisories if you plan to travel outside of the U.S.
- Take care of your health overall. Staying current on your vaccinations, including flu vaccine, eating well and exercising all help your body stay resilient.
Edwards said the COVID-19 Task Force is recommending that all state agencies review and update their Continuity of Operations Plans (COOP) that were developed statewide in 2012 under GOHSEP direction to take coronavirus into account.
Anyone with questions about the virus can contact the coronavirus general information line at 1-855-523-2652 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Gov. Edwards said when there is a confirmed case in Louisiana, they will be steadfast in announcing it to the public.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.