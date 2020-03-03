Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi electric utility cooperative is considering whether to provide its customers with broadband internet. The decision by 4-County Electric Power comes more than a year after a state law allowed co-ops to offer the services. Leaders with 4-County plan to meet over the next several weeks with consultants who prepared three feasibility studies. Executives say the goal is to make sure the company has the best information possible before moving to provide the service to its 49,000 customers in the eastern central portion of the state. The projected cost of the broadband project could be as much as $110 million.