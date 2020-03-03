LaGrange placed under precautionary exterior lockdown Tuesday morning

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - LaGrange High School was placed under a precautionary exterior lockdown Tuesday morning “due to potentially threatening behavior towards the school,” according to information from the Calcasieu Parish School Board.
The lockdown has since been lifted.
School Board officials say the behavior was not from a student. KPLC is awaiting information from the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office.
All students, faculty, and staff are safe.
The School Board said in a statement on its Facebook page: “We want to assure you that this situation was taken very seriously and is being fully investigated by both the Calcasieu Parish School Board and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. The safety of faculty staff and students will always be our number one priority.”
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.