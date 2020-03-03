Jennings woman accused of setting house on fire with children inside

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Jennings woman accused of setting a house on fire with her children inside was arrested on Tuesday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
The Jennings Fire Department responded to a call for a residential fire Monday night in the 100 block of South McFarlain Street.
Mandy Rochelle, 31, was booked into the Jeff Davis Parish Jail after deputies assessed the scene and determined that the fires were intentionally set, Rodrigue said. At the time of the fire, the home was occupied by Rochelle and her three children, ages 12, 9 and 6.
State Fire Marshal investigators learned Rochelle and her estranged husband had an argument prior to the fire, but the husband left before the fire began, Rodrigue said.
Rochelle is facing one count of aggravated arson, with bond set at $20,000.
