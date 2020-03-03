FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and humid for now, storms likely Wednesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Tuesday was another warm and humid day with highs in the upper 70s, but rain was very limited. Rain chances will increase overnight into Wednesday.
Scattered showers will gradually become more numerous through the night into Wednesday morning. If any thunderstorms form, they could become strong; though the chance of this is very low.
The main event will occur during the day Wednesday as an area of low pressure approaches from the west; as a result rain looks likely with a 90% chance of rain! The uncertain part is with the potential for severe weather, and that will depend on the exact track an area of low pressure takes. It looks more likely that the low will be near the coast or possibly just offshore. And that will likely keep the greatest risk of severe weather from I-10 south and possibly all offshore.
At this time, I am including the mention of severe storms especially from I-10 south, but this could change depending on the exact path the low takes. All modes of severe weather would be possible if we see storms. Be sure to check the forecast for updates often through the day and be prepared to act if severe storms occur.
Drier weather arrives Thursday and temperatures will return to seasonable levels through Sunday. Coolest temperatures will occur Saturday morning with lows in the 40s.
Another storm system will approach our area for the beginning of next week with rain beginning Monday.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
