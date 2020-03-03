FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and humid for now, storms likely Wednesday

The main event will occur during the day Wednesday as an area of low pressure approaches from the west; as a result rain looks likely with a 90% chance of rain! The uncertain part is with the potential for severe weather, and that will depend on the exact track an area of low pressure takes. It looks more likely that the low will be near the coast or possibly just offshore. And that will likely keep the greatest risk of severe weather from I-10 south and possibly all offshore.