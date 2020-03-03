FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A foggy start for some with storm chances increasing Wednesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The morning starts off very balmy with patchy areas of drizzle in spots while other locations, especially closer to the coastline are battling sea fog to start the day. Temperatures outside are barely below 70 degrees with a muggy feel. Take the raincoat today as the chance of a few scattered showers and thunderstorms increases this afternoon.
With the unsettled pattern in place, it will be possible to see developing showers and thunderstorms at any time this afternoon, with the best chances occurring between the early and late afternoon hours. Severe weather isn’t likely, but a few storms could produce cloud-to-ground lightning and briefly heavy rain. Temperatures today top out in the upper 70s with an unseasonably warm feel in place into tonight.
Rain chances will go up quickly through the morning and afternoon hours of Wednesday as a low-pressure system tracks across the northern Gulf Coast through the day tomorrow. A few stronger storms will be possible, especially during the afternoon as the atmosphere becomes a little more destabilized from earlier in the morning where fog could limit the severe potential early on.
A big concern tomorrow will be the training effect from any storms that develop that could result in ponding of water and brief street flooding, so use caution on the roads and never drive through high water. Most models are now showing around 1 to 2 inches of rain with localized areas of 3 inches possible in the heaviest downpours.
The Storm Prediction Center has our area under a slight risk of severe weather as well with the primary threats coming from damaging wind gusts in any thunderstorms that develop. Some hail could also be possible, with the chance of a brief spin-up tornado not out of the question either. The severe weather threat will diminish by Wednesday evening as the front moves through with any lingering rain moving out before sunrise Thursday.
The rest of the week looks much better with sunshine on the return for Friday and Saturday with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s, closer to normal for this time of year.
