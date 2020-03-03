Deadline to register to vote in La. presidential primary fast approaching

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Voter registration deadlines in Louisiana are approaching quickly, and Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is reminding voters that only registered Democrats and Republicans will be eligible to vote in the presidential primary on Saturday, April 4.
While voters in 24 parishes statewide, regardless of party, may see local elections on their ballots, only those registered as a Democrat or Republican will be able to vote in the Presidential Preference Primary.
The Secretary of State’s Office says the in-person or by mail deadline to register is Wednesday, March 4, while the online deadline is Saturday, March 14.
During the presidential primary, those in the Democrat and Republican parties will be able to vote on their respective party’s nominee for president. Republican voters will also vote on their parish executive committee selections, while Democrats will vote for their state central committee members.
Twenty-four parishes (listed below) will have local races on the ballot on April 4. Those races will be open to all voters regardless of party.
- Bienville
- Caddo
- Calcasieu
- Concordia
- East Baton Rouge
- East Feliciana
- Evangeline
- Jefferson
- Lafourche
- Livingston
- Natchitoches
- Orleans
- Ouachita
- Rapides
- Richland
- Sabine
- St. Charles
- St. Helena
- St. Landry
- St. Martin
- St. Tammany
- Tangipahoa
- Washington
- West Feliciana
Voters can look at their sample ballot here, or on the free Geaux Vote app.
Click here to check your registration status, or to register to vote online. Those wishing to register in-person can do so at their Registrar of Voters, the Office of Motor Vehicles, public assistance agencies, at public schools, colleges, and libraries, or by mail.
For more information, click here, or call 225-922-0900.
