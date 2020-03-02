Two gold medals, two records highlights McNeese performance at SLC indoor meet

BIRMINGHAM (KPLC) – Two gold medals, two school records, four medal stands and 23 PRs highlighted McNeese’s performance on day 1 at the Southland Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships here Sunday.
Cowgirl thrower Alanna Arvie (weight throw) and Cowboy runner Gideon Cheplak (5000-meters) claimed gold medals in their respective events, Arvie throwing a personal record 68-1.50 while Cheplak posted a PR with a time of 14:32.76.
Darion Dunn topped his own school record in the 60-meter hurdle prelims with a time of 7.89, .03 seconds faster than the previous mark as he ran the fastest time in the prelims and will advance to Monday’s finals at 11:05 a.m.
Also breaking his own school record was Kobe Nevills in the 400-meters when he ran a 48.07 to qualify for the finals, which will take place at 12:20 on Monday. Nevills broke his own record of 48.21 that he set just two weeks ago at the Samford Bulldog Invitational.
Other Cowboys to qualify for Monday’s finals include Joshua Raphael in the 60-meters after running a 6.83 in the prelims. Aaron Gilliam clocked a 4:18.32 in the mile run while Luke Horgan ran a 4:19.50 as both will race for the podium on Monday at 11:45. Raphael will race at 11:15.
The Cowboys’ distance medley relay team of Gilliam, Horgan, Terrill Banks and Joey Croft took the bronze medal with a time of 10:02.06.
Joining Arvie on the medal stand for the Cowgirls was Dreunna Washington in the long jump with a PR jump of 18-11.25. Bonnie Andres scored points for the Cowgirls after a seventh place finish in the 5000-meters with a time of 17:24.48 while Alexis Deville tied for seventh in the pole vault to capture some points after clearing 11-2.50.
Qualifiers for Monday’s finals include Brentney Carroll in the 60-meter hurdles at 11 a.m. after running a PR time of 8.75. Aleyah Donald ran a 7.61 in the 60-meter dash to qualify for the 11:10 finals and Shania Anthony clocked a 2:17.19 in the 200-meters to qualify for the finals that will start at 1:10.
The Cowboys dominated the 5,000-meter run with three placing in the top eight, accumulating 16 points in the event. Miguel Barrera-Lopez finished fourth with a time of 14:40.42 while Henry Kiplagat placed eighth with PR time of 14:47.11.
After six events scored on the day, the Cowboys are in fifth place with 22 points behind leader Stephen F. Austin with 36. Southeastern Louisiana is second with 33 points followed by Abilene Christian 29, Sam Houston State 23, McNeese 22, Lamar 19, New Orleans 17, Northwestern State 17, A&M-Corpus Christi 13, Incarnate Word 10, HBU 9, and Central Arkansas 5.
On the women’s side, the Cowgirls are in sixth place with 18.75 points through six events. SFA leads with 44.75 points followed by Northwestern State with 25, Abilene Christian 23, Lamar 22, Southeastern Louisiana 20.75, McNeese 18.75, A&M-Corpus Christi 18, HBU 18, Sam Houston State 14, Incarnate Word 12.75, New Orleans 12, Nicholls 3, and Central Arkansas 2.
Cowgirl Results:
5000m – 7, Bonnie Andres 17:24.48; 15, Sally Hughes 18:47.33 (PR).
60m Hurdle Prelims – Brentney Carroll 8.75, Q (PR); Rachel Woods 9.04 (PR).
60m Dash Prelims – Aleyah Donald 7.61, Q; Dreunna Washington 7.70 (PR); Tia Andrews 7.72; Malaiya Jedkins 7.80.
Mile Prelims – Ciara Gilroy 5:16.92; Jessica Fox 5:27.20.
400m Prelims – Victoria Pierson 57.40 (PR); Jordan Carter 59.13 (PR); Destiny Johnson 1:01.51.
800m Prelims – Shania Anthony 2:17.19, Q; Ciara Gilroy 2:21.92.
200m Dash Prelims – Victoria Pierson 24.62 (PR); Dreunna Washington 25.26; Tia Andrews 26.32.
Weight Throw – 1, Alanna Arvie 68-1.50 (PR); 22, Chloe Hernandez 38-5.0.
Pole Vault – T7, Alexis Deville 11-2.50.
Long Jump – 3, Dreunna Washington 18-11.25 (PR); 9, Heaven Terrell 18-2.50; 10, Malaiya Jedkins 17-11; 19, Morgan Talley 17-5.50 (PR); 27, N’Shari Jefferson 16-6
Cowboy Results:
5000m – 1, Gideon Cheplak 14:32.76 (PR); 4, Miguel Barrera-Lopez 14:40.42; 8, Henry Kiplagat 14:47.11 (PR); 19, Daniel Saina 15:18.15; 20, Damian O’Boyle 15:18.51.
60m Hurdle Prelims – Darion Dunn 7.89, Q (School Record); Ronnie Jackson 8.36; Lucas-Arno Voigt 8.52; Elijuan Singleton 8.57 (PR).
60m Dash Prelims – Joshua Raphael 6.83, Q; Wilshawn Williams 7.02 (PR).
Mile Prelims – Aaron Gilliam 4:18.32, Q; Luke Horgan 4:19.50, Q.
400m Prelims – Kobe Nevills 48.07, Q (School Record); Terrill Banks 49.01; Ethan Rapp 49.16 (PR).
800m Prelims – LaDann Thomas 1:54.42 (PR).
200m Dash Prelims – Joshua Raphael 21.91 (PR); Wilshawn Williams 22.56 (PR).
Long Jump – 9, Ronnie Jackson 22-10 (PR); 13, Darion Dunn 22-5.25; 16, Dusan Jurosevic 22-2.25; 20, Nemanja Koviljac 21-11; 23, Kentrell Jackson 21-7.25 (PR); 24, Elijuan Singleton 21-6.25; 26, Kevin Tripeaux 21-0.75.
Weight Throw – 13, Garrett Dietert 45-8.50 (PR).
High Jump – 11, Ronnie Jackson 6-4.75 (PR); 14, Kevin Tripeaux 6-0.75
Heptathlon (through 4 events) – 15, Zhulien Monev
Distance Medley – 3, 10:02.06 (Aaron Gilliam, Terrill Banks, Luke Horgan, Joey Croft).
