SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 1, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 1, 2020.
Linda Jane Shirley, 70, Lake Charles: First offense battery of a dating partner.
John William Leong, 59, Lake Charles: First offense battery of a dating partner.
Jose Alvarez-Guzman, 26, Houston, TX: Unlawful possession of fraudulent I.D.; federal detainer.
Dedrick Jamar Ledoux, 18, Lake Charles: Obstruction of justice; no child restraints in vehicle; failure to stop or yield; no drivers license; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
Jonathan Micheal Sneed, 45, Westlake: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; contraband in a penal institution; trespassing.
Timothy Wayne Rigmaiden, 48, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; third offense DWI; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; texting while driving; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.
Carlton Wayne Sutton Jr., 34, Westlake: Second offense DWI; use of multiple beam road lighting equipment; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; resisting an officer.
Christopher Lee Corn, 35, Amarillo, TX: First offense DWI; traffic-control signals; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
Melissa Ann Harvey, 53, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug; riding on bicycles in prohibited areas.
Madiba Conteh, 28, Lake Charles: Criminal trespassing; public drinking; disturbing the peace.
Velma Lynette Brady, 56, Orange, TX: Out of state detainer.
Dana Mae Guidry, 31, Sulphur: Forgery; theft of a motor vehicle worth between $1,000 and $5,000.
David Kyle Fife, 51, Iowa: Trespassing; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Patrick Wayne Nelson, 45, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Dina Dena Boone, 24, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Bradley Tee Guillory, 44, Longville: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to seek assistance.
Phillip Earl Jameson, 42, New Caney, TX: Identity theft worth between $500 and $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Adam David Faciane, 39, Monroe: Burglary.
