Sheriff’s Office hosts driver safety program

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office will be hosting an AARP Smart Driver Safety Program at the Calcasieu Parish Regional Training Academy, at 3958 Mallard Cove in Lake Charles.
The program will be from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020.
Those that complete the program will receive a certificate that can result in discounts to car insurance rates.
The program costs $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members.
There will be limited seating available but you can reserve a seat by calling 337-491-3737.
