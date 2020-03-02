SFA, ACU put streaks on line

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Abilene Christian's Payten Ricks has averaged 14.8 points and 2.3 steals while Joe Pleasant has put up 11 points and 4.2 rebounds. For the Lumberjacks, Kevon Harris has averaged 17.6 points and 5.8 rebounds while Gavin Kensmil has put up 11.6 points and 6.8 rebounds.HOT HARRIS: Harris has connected on 41.7 percent of the 132 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 15 over his last three games. He's also made 77 percent of his foul shots this season.