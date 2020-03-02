Remembering Solomon Cannon

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Principal, Police Jury member, School Board member, coach, husband, and father, Solomon Cannon left a legacy, passing away Sunday, Feb. 23.
“He loved this community, he was going to be a part of this community," said daughter, Rhonda Gatlin. "He was going to do whatever it took to uplift this community, and that’s what he did.”
Cannon was most notably known for being the first African-American to win SWLA Coach of the Year in 1984.
“That’s not to say that there had not been black coaches before him," said his wife, Ludella Cannon. "The reason they were not coach of the year, they were mainly given to white coaches because when they played each other, it didn’t really count or matter. So by the time, integration and they started to let the black kids play together with the white kids, then they didn’t have the distinction to just this man or that man.”
A distinction that’s left a mark not just on his family, but the SWLA community as a whole.
His daughters say, his grandson, his namesake, wants to walk in his grandfather’s footsteps.
