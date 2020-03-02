Officials say ex-guard releases hostages, leaves Philippines mall

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Officials say a recently dismissed security guard has released his hostages and walked out of a Philippine shopping mall, ending a daylong hostage crisis.
The man, identified as Archie Paray, a former guard at the complex, left the V-Mall in suburban San Juan city in metropolitan Manila on Monday evening with his hostages, who were secured by police.
The suspect was allowed to speak to reporters and authorities to outline his grievances.
Police say the man shot a security officer in the morning before rushing to the second floor of the complex, where he held dozens of people, mostly employees, hostage in an office. The number of hostages wasn’t immediately clear.
Before the hostage situation ended, Mayor Francis Zamora of San Juan in the Philippine capital said the gunman, who was armed with a pistol, shot one person at the V-Mall in the upscale Greenhills district. The victim was in stable condition at a nearby hospital.
Zamora said the disgruntled former security guard felt bad because he was dismissed from work at the shopping center. Zamora told reporters the man tried but failed to convince fellow guards to join him.
About 30 to 40 people were being held, Zamora said before the situation ended, adding that his estimate was based on the size of the administrative office where they were being held.
Associated Press journalists saw more than a dozen SWAT commandos entering the mall, assault rifles ready. Policemen stood by outside, along with an ambulance van.
