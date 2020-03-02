McNeese’s Kuxhausen breaks SLC three-point record, earns weekly honor

FRISCO, Texas – McNeese guard Dru Kuxhausen is the Southland Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.
He became the Southland Conference and McNeese record-holder for most three-pointers made in a single season (120) after drilling 7-of-14 attempts in each of the Cowboys’ wins last week. Kuxhausen, who is shooting 48.6 percent from beyond the arc, is also on pace to set the single-season high for three-point percentage.
The NCAA Division I leader in threes and threes per game (4.14) poured in 21 points per game as McNeese posted a pair of dominating wins over Southeastern Louisiana (104-82) and Houston Baptist (100-80). It marks the first time the Cowboys reached triple-digits in back-to-back games since the 1998-99 season, when they defeated Stephen F. Austin 103-86 in the regular-season finale and topped Nicholls 100-87 in the first round of the conference tournament.
With a possible finish anywhere from the No. 5 seed to out of the tournament, McNeese (14-15, 9-9 SLC) wraps up regular-season play with a pair of road contests against Nicholls at 7 p.m. CT Wednesday and Lamar at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Against Southeastern Louisiana on Wednesday, Kuxhausen missed his first three attempts from long range but responded with five-consecutive makes to give him the program record for three-pointers made in a season (111). He went on to hit two more in the second half, putting him just three shy of the league record.
Saturday’s matchup against Houston Baptist brought another slow start as Kuxhausen missed three of his first four attempts before he converted one at the 5:24 mark in the first half to tie the conference leader. Eager to break the record, Kuxhausen sank two in the opening minutes of the second half to vault himself atop the list and added three more for good measure.
This is Kuxhausen’s first career Southland Player of the Week award and the sixth for the team this season, joining four-time winner Sha’Markus Kennedy and Jan. 13’s honoree, A.J. Lawson.
