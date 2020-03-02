LCPD asking for public’s help identifying suspect in bank robbery on Gerstner Memorial Friday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect in a bank robbery Friday.
According to police, around 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 28, police responded to a robbery report at the Jeff Davis Bank in the 2000 block of Gerstner Memorial Drive.
The suspect “walked into the bank and produced a note to the teller demanding money," according to Capt. Kevin Kirkum with Lake Charles Police Department. "The teller believed the suspect had a weapon due to his actions so the teller gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money. Once the suspect got the money he fled the bank on foot,”
Kirkum asked anyone with information on the robbery or the identity of the suspect to contact the Lake Charles Police Department at (337) 491-1311.
