Jacob Johnson announced as new First Assistant

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - District Attorney John DeRosier has announced the appointment of a new First Assistant, Jacob Johnson.
Johnson is replacing Cynthia Kilingsworth after her retirement in January.
Johnson began practicing law in 2011. After graduation, he clerked for the Honorable Penelope Q. Richard in the 38th Judicial District. Johnson also practiced in oil and gas and environmental litigation before becoming a prosecutor. He has prosecuted in various divisions within the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office including: Misdemeanors, Specialty Courts, Domestic Violence, and Felonies, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
In Nov. 2018, Johnson was appointed Chief Felony Prosecutor and remained in the role until being appointed First Assistant.
“I’m incredibly grateful to Mr. DeRosier for the trust he’s placed in me to lead our prosecutors and staff. The charge our District Attorney gave me is simple: always do the right thing for the right reason. We will constantly strive to improve the safety and quality of life of the citizens in Calcasieu Parish. I’m honored to serve our great parish and will not rest in pursuing justice for our citizens” said Jacob Johnson.
