Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Aliyah Matharu shined for Mississippi State for the second straight game with a career-high 24 points as the No. 10 Bulldogs beat Ole Miss 84-59. Matharu followed up an 18-point performance over Arkansas in the previous game to score 24 in just 19 minutes. Jordan Danberry also had a big game against the Rebels as the Mississippi State senior finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists. The Rebels kept it close for most of the first half. Ole Miss trailed 22-17 at the end of the first quarter and had the lead on a couple of occasions in the second before Matharu helped close it out.